/‘Iran war not over until uranium is removed, facilities dismantled,’ says Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview on Sunday that the Iran war is ‘not over’ until all its enriched uranium is removed and its enrichment facilities are dismantled. Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium must be taken out before the US-Israeli war against Iran can be considered over, Netanyahu said in an interview to CBS News.

Netanyahu said that the highly enriched uranium needs to be taken out of Iran and the country’s enrichment facilities need to be dismantled.

“It’s not over, because there’s still nuclear material—enriched uranium—that has to be taken out of Iran. There’s still enrichment sites that have to be dismantled,” Netanyahu said.

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Netanyahu said that US President Donald Trump had a similar position.

‘Now, we’ve degraded a lot of it’

“Now, we’ve degraded a lot of it,” said the Israeli PM, referring to Iran’s nuclear capabilities, as well as its proxy forces in other countries and its missile-making capacity. “But all that is still there, and there’s work to be done.”

International monitors estimate that Iran still has around 970 pounds of nearly bomb-grade uranium.

On being asked how the uranium stockpiles could be taken out from Iran, Netanyahu said he would prefer an agreement. “I think it can be done physically. That’s not the problem. If you have an agreement and you go in and you take it out, why not? That’s the best way.”

‘Several other war aims yet to be accomplished’

Netanyahu said there were several other war aims also that had yet to be accomplished. “There’s still proxies that Iran supports, their ballistic missiles that they still want to produce. Now, we’ve degraded a lot of it, but all that is still there and there’s work to be done,” he said but refused to specify what would happen if agreement was not reached with Iran on its nuclear material.

“I’m not going to give a timetable to it, but I’m going to say that’s a terrifically important mission,” Netanyahu said.

“I’m not going to talk about military means, but the president, what President Trump has said to me – ‘I want to go in there’.”

However, Trump is under increasing domestic pressure to end the Iran war, and he insists that Tehran’s nuclear programme has been contained.

Trump said in an interview that Iran was “militarily defeated” and insisted that the uranium could be removed “whenever we want.”

“We’ll get that at some point, whenever we want. We’ll have it surveilled,” he said, adding, “We have that very well surveilled. If anybody got near the place, we will know about it and we’ll blow them up.”