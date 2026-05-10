/On Mother’s Day, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces scheme to support orphans even after 18

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the Village Cottage Home at Lajpat Nagar on the occasion of Mother’s Day on Sunday and announced the ‘Aftercare Scheme for Young Persons’ saying the state government will continue supporting orphaned children even after they turn 18 by offering them assistance in college education and job search.

The initiative backed by a Rs 3.5 crore budget for 2026–27 will support youth transitioning out of childcare institutions after the age of 18 through rehabilitation assistance, higher education support, skill development, career mentoring, internships, and financial aid.

CM Rekha Gupta said the launch of the scheme on Mother’s Day reflects the Delhi government’s belief that its responsibility does not end with providing shelter and protection to children.

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“The aim is to ensure that every child and young adult gets the opportunity to build a safe, dignified and self-reliant future without ever feeling abandoned or unsupported,” she added.

Under the scheme, eligible beneficiaries will receive assistance for higher education and college studies, along with access to skill development and vocational training programmes.

“The Delhi government will also focus on connecting young people with internships and employment opportunities. Financial support and a monthly stipend have also been included in the scheme,” read a statement.

During her visit to the Village Cottage Home in Lajpat Nagar, the CM interacted with children living at the facility run by the Women and Child Development Department.

Gupta said that Delhi currently has 88 Child Care Institutions, operated jointly by the government and various NGOs, that provide care, protection, education, rehabilitation and essential support to children up to the age of 18.

The CM said that Delhi already has two aftercare homes, one for boys and one for girls, where young adults above 18 are provided accommodation, food, educational support and other basic facilities to help them transition towards independent living.

“Children in care are being provided education, life skills training, vocational courses, career exposure, counselling, emotional and behavioural support, personality development, career guidance and rehabilitation planning so that they can confidently lead safe, healthy and dignified lives after becoming adults,” she added.

The CM said that every year nearly 150 to 200 young people leave childcare institutions after turning 18.

“While they receive support within institutions, many struggle once they step out, whether in continuing education, acquiring skills, finding employment, dealing with financial difficulties or starting an independent life,” she added.