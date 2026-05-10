/Iran sends response to US proposal to end war via Pakistan

Iran has sent a response to the US proposal to end the war in the region via mediator Pakistan, Iranian state media reported on Sunday (May 10). This comes after the Foreign Ministry spokesman said several times that Tehran’s views and considerations regarding the US proposals would be sent after a review and final conclusions are made.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran sent today through Pakistani mediators its response to the latest text proposed by the United States to end the war,” the official IRNA news agency reported.

(More details to follow)

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