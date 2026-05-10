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'Congress stabbed DMK in the Back': PM Modi attacks alliance shift in Tamil Nadu

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: May 10, 2026, 11:21 IST | Updated: May 10, 2026, 11:22 IST
'Congress stabbed DMK in the Back': PM Modi attacks alliance shift in Tamil Nadu

PM Modi speaking at a public event in Bengaluru. Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

PM Modi alleged that the Congress had shared a close alliance with DMK for nearly three decades, with the DMK repeatedly helping Congress survive political crises, including during the UPA government before 2014. But the Congress abandoned the DMK when political circumstances changed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (May 10, 2026) launched a sharp attack on Congress, accusing it of betraying its long-time ally, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), in Tamil Nadu for political gain. Speaking at a public event in Bengaluru, Modi said the Congress and DMK had shared a close alliance for nearly three decades, with the DMK repeatedly helping Congress survive political crises, including during the UPA government before 2014. However, he alleged that Congress abandoned the DMK when political circumstances changed.


"Just look at the situation in Tamil Nadu right now. For 25 to 30 years, the Congress maintained a close relationship with the DMK. Time and again, the alliance with the DMK pulled the Congress out of crises; indeed, the government it led for ten years before 2014 survived largely because of the DMK. Yet, the very DMK that consistently worked for the betterment of the Congress was betrayed the moment the political winds shifted," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister further claimed that the Congress, driven by a desire for power, “stabbed the DMK in the back” at the first opportunity and now depends on other regional parties to maintain its political relevance.

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About the Author

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

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