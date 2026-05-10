/WATCH: Hungary’s ‘dancing politician’ steals spotlight at PM Peter Magyar's swearing-in

Hungary's incoming Health Minister Zsolt Hegedus went viral on social media with his stunning performance on the steps of the country's parliament on Saturday (May 9). Hegedus, who is an orthopaedic surgeon, showed off his dance moves after Peter Magyar was inaugurated as the prime minister of Hungary.



In widely shared videos, Hegedus is seen dancing to music before tens of thousands of supporters gathered along the Danube, where crowds watched the ceremony on giant screens. Magyar was also seen applauding alongside fellow lawmakers as the celebrations continued.

Magyar becomes Hungary's prime minister

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The 45-year-old Magyar was sworn in as Hungary's prime minister on Saturday, formally bringing an end to Viktor Orban's 16-year tenure in power. Magyar's Tisza party secured a landslide victory in the April 12 parliamentary election, winning 141 of 199 seats.



"Hungary's new government after inauguration. It's never been so nice to be Hungarian," Magyar posted on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a video from the day. "I will not rule over Hungary; I will serve my country," he said after taking the oath. In his address, Magyar also vowed to “begin a new chapter in Hungary’s history” and promised a government aimed “not just at changing the administration, but transforming the entire system.”



While his speech focused on politics and reform, it was Minister Hegedus who became the highlight on social media. Hegedus, who had earlier gone viral for his celebratory dance following Tisza’s election triumph, repeated the performance on the steps of Parliament as festivities unfolded.