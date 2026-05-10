/After winning both, why did CM Vijay pick Chennai's Perambur over Trichy East?

Prior to taking the oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Sunday morning, actor-turned-politician Vijay had to pick between the two constituencies that he had won: Trichy East and Perambur. The choice was natural; Vijay chose to retain the Perambur seat in Chennai while resigning from the Trichy East. On Vijay's behalf, TVK leaders Sengottaiyan and Venkatramanan had submitted the resignation letter to the Principal Secretary of the Legislative Assembly. While Chennai's Perambur is widely seen as the natural choice, as it is close to the seat of power, there are more reasons behind this choice.

What Vijay had said while campaigning...

"Before performing a good deed, I wanted to start it from the place where those dear to me are residing. I could do it from anywhere in Tamil Nadu, as the state is dear to me. But we are starting at our very doorstep(Perambur), and that has its own feel. Starting from the place our mother was born in, with blessings, is a bright sign," Vijay had said while filing his nomination and campaigning from Perambur. This is perceived as a statement indicating Vijay's affinity towards his home city of Chennai.

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TVK's stunning performance in Chennai

In Tamil Nadu politics, it is widely regarded that the assembly constituencies in the capital city of Chennai are DMK strongholds. For context, DMK and its allies won all 16 seats in Chennai during the 2021 Assembly polls. Taking on the ruling DMK in Chennai, Vijay's TVK managed to sweep 14 of 16 seats in the region. "14 of 16 city seats being bagged by the TVK shows the support base that the debutant party enjoys in the capital. Therefore, his decision to retain Perambur would be aimed at consolidating this base in Chennai," political analyst Sumanth C Raman told this author. Notably, TVK had fielded multiple candidates from Vijay's inner circle in Chennai city.

Vijay's constituency visit promise

While campaigning, the actor-turned politician had promised that he would visit his own constituency at least once a month. Referring to Trichy East and Perambur, Vijay had said that these places were "extra special" to him. Assuring voters that he would be highly accessible, he added that people could meet him easily and get their needs attended to. This was also seen as a counter to his critics who taunted him over being inaccessible owing to his cinema superstar status. For all practical purposes, having to visit a constituency in his own city of Chennai is also a matter of convenience for Chief Minister Vijay. For context, Trichy East is about 350 km away from the capital city.

Perambur was Vijay's original choice

Initially, Perambur was the only constituency that was chosen for Vijay to contest. Trichy East was a later choice based on some advice that Vijay had received. Otherwise, he was not planning to contest from Trichy East, Sumanth Raman added. A labour-dominated and caste-neutral constituency, Perambur has a sizeable minority population, while the urban youth and women vote are also seen as favourable for TVK.

Vijay's victory margin in Perambur nearly twice as much as Trichy East