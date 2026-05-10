/At least four dead after blast rocks Colombian coal mine

At least four miners have lost their lives after an explosion occurred at a coal mine in Colombia on Sunday (May 10, 2026), where a similar incident claimed the lives of nine people a week ago, according to a senior official.

"The four miners who were trapped in the #LasQuintas mine" in the municipality of Cucunuba were discovered dead, Jorge Emilio Rey, governor of the Cundinamarca department, confirmed on social media.

Nine coal miners die in a gas explosion

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Similarly, nine people lost their lives in an explosion at a coal mine in Colombia a week ago. Following the incident, emergency workers confirmed that they had rescued six miners from the shafts in Sutatausa, north of the capital, Bogotá.

Colombia’s national mining agency stated that the explosion, which occurred at 16:00 local time (21:00 GMT) on Monday, was likely triggered by a build-up of gases inside the mine. The agency also released a list of safety recommendations previously issued to the mine operators following an inspection conducted less than a month earlier, during which officials had warned about a “potentially dangerous gas accumulation.”

Many mines in Colombia operate informally and often lack adequate safety measures. Regional fire department captain Álvaro Farfán said rescue teams were continuing efforts to recover the bodies of the miners, while survivors were receiving treatment in the hospital. Mining accidents remain a frequent occurrence in Colombia.

In July last year, 18 workers were rescued from an illegal gold mine after being trapped underground for 18 hours following a mechanical malfunction. One of the most fatal recent mining disasters also took place in Sutatausa in 2023, when an explosion ripped through a network of coal mine tunnels, killing 21 people.