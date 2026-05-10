/Iran launches fresh drone attacks across Gulf after threatening US

Tensions were reignited in the Gulf on Sunday (May 10) with Iran launching fresh drone attacks across the region. While cargo vessels were targeted in the Strait of Hormuz, the UAE and Kuwait also reported drone attacks. This comes after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps threatened to target US sites in the Middle East and “enemy ships” if its tankers came under fire.

UAE, Kuwait report drone attacks

The United Arab Emirates on Sunday said that it intercepted two Iranian drones. “UAE air defence systems successfully engaged two UAVs launched from Iran,” the defence ministry said in a statement on X.

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In a statement, Kuwait military reported a drone attack against the country at dawn. “At dawn today, the armed forces detected a number of hostile drones in Kuwaiti airspace, which were dealt with in accordance with established procedures,” the general staff of the army said on X, without specifying the origin of the drones.

Vessel targeted in Gulf waters

A commercial vessel was struck in Gulf waters on Sunday. The Qatari Defence Ministry said that a cargo ship was targeted by a drone in the country’s territorial waters. The incident resulted in a fire on board the vessel. “A commercial cargo vessel in the country’s territorial waters – northeast of Mesaieed Port – coming from Abu Dhabi, was targeted by a drone on Sunday morning. The incident resulted in a limited fire on board the vessel, with no reported injuries,” the Qatari ministry said on X.

Earlier, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre said that a bulk carrier was hit 23 nautical miles northeast of Doha by an “unknown projectile”.

While there was no immediate claim of responsibility, Iran’s Fars news agency reported, citing a source, that “the bulk carrier that was struck near the coast of Qatar was sailing under the US flag and belonged to the United States.”

Meanwhile, the South Korean foreign ministry said that its cargo ship was struck by “two unidentified aircraft” in the Strait of Hormuz earlier this week. The statement came days after the fire-damaged HMM Namu arrived at port in Dubai. The ministry did not specify what type of aircraft struck the vessel.

‘Restraint is over’

Iranian parliament's national security commission spokesman on Sunday warned the United States against any attacks on Iranian vessels in the Gulf waters, saying that Tehran’s restraint was over.

“Our restraint is over as of today. Any attack on our vessels will trigger a strong and decisive Iranian response against American ships and bases,” Ebrahim Rezaei said in a post on X.