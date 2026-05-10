/TMC suspends 3 spokespersons for 6 years over anti-party remarks

TMC has suspended three of its spokespersons on Saturday for six years over alleged anti-party remarks made after the party got defeated by the BJP in the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026. The suspended spokespersons include Kohinoor Majumdar, Riju Dutta and Kartik Ghosh for reportedly violating party discipline, according to a statement issued by the TMC.



The action came days after TMC issued show-cause notices to five spokespersons over comments critical of the leadership and the electoral strategy of the party after the assembly election results, in which the BJP clinched victory after securing 207 seats, while the TMC was reduced to 80 seats out of the 294-member House.



The notices were issued by Derek O'Brien, a member of the party’s disciplinary committee. Apart from the three suspended leaders, notices were also sent to Krishnendu Chowdhury and Papiya Ghosh. The party asked them to respond within 24 hours, explaining why disciplinary action should not be taken against them for allegedly violating party discipline.

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TMC spokespersons question the party's leadership functioning

Party leaders claimed that some spokespersons had publicly questioned the leadership's functioning and campaign strategy after the electoral defeat. "The remarks were made on social media as well as during media interactions," a senior party leader said.



Kohinoor Majumdar had earlier told reporters that party leaders were often made to wait for hours to meet Abhishek Banerjee, the national general secretary of TMC. Chowdhury, a senior leader from Malda, had also criticised the Diamond Harbour MP’s working style.