/UAE announces schools and universities to resume in-person classes from tomorrow

UAE’s Ministry of Education announced that in-person learning for all schools and nurseries across the country will begin from Monday (May 11). This is applicable to all students, teachers and administrative staff in both public and private institutions. The decision comes after continuous monitoring of developments and coordination with the relevant authorities to ensure that the educational process and academic assessments are not disrupted. The in-person education will also resume in all universities and higher education institutes across the Gulf nation.

The ministry said that all educational institutions would continue to implement approved safety and security protocols and procedures, Gulf News reported. Authorities said the institutions will also remain prepared to activate alternative learning models if necessary, depending on the ongoing developments and continuous assessments. The ministry added that they will continue to coordinate with educational institutions across the country to ensure a smooth return to classroom learning.

The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research has also announced that all public and private universities and higher education institutions across the UAE will begin in-person learning from Monday. The decision is applicable to students, academic staff and administrative employees. The officials said that they are in coordination with the higher education institutions to ensure a smooth return to on-campus learning.

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The UAE announced shifting to remote learning mode from May 5 to 8 as a precautionary measure amid heightened tensions and emergency alerts from drone interceptions by UAE air defence systems.