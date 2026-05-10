/‘Will not allow any country to interfere’: Iran warns France, UK against any Hormuz deployment; Macron says ‘never envisaged’ it

Iran on Sunday (May 10) warned Britain and France against sending any warships to the Strait of Hormuz, saying that its armed forces would launch “a decisive and immediate response.” This comes after both Paris and London dispatched vessels to the Gulf. The two nations are leading efforts to create an international coalition to secure the strategic water, but only after a peace deal between the US and Iran is secured. Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron said that his country had “never envisaged” a naval deployment but rather a security mission that would be “coordinated with Iran”

In a post on X, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi warned, “We remind them that both in times of war and in times of peace, only the Islamic Republic of Iran can establish security in this strait and it will not allow any country to interfere in such matters.”

Macron says ‘never envisaged’

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Speaking at a press conference in Nairobi ahead of the African summit, Macron reiterated his stance remains the same on the issue – opposing a blockade from either side. He had that he “reject any toll” to ensure ships are able to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

In response to Iranian threats, Macron said, “There was never any question of a deployment but we are ready.”

He added, “We have put together an ad hoc mission, co-led with the British, which has brought together 50 countries and international organisations to enable, in a coordinated way with Iran and by deconflicting the situation with all the countries of the region and the United States, the resumption of maritime traffic as soon as conditions allow.”

Macron added that the whole continent of Africa was a “victim of the blockade” of Hormuz. The Strait of Hormuz is the only maritime outlet for ports located in the Persian Gulf. Its blockade has significantly affected global energy supply, triggering a sharp rise in oil prices.

Last week, France announced that its aircraft carrier, the Charles de Gaulle, had passed through the Suez Canal in preparation for such an operation.