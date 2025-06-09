/‘Curb fuel use, avoid foreign travel and buying gold,’ PM Modi appeals nation to help tide over crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed to citizens to help the nation conserve petrol, diesel and foreign exchange reserves by using public transport, avoiding unnecessary foreign travel and refraining from non-essential gold purchases. The PM's appeal comes as the global supply chains have been hit severely amid hostilities in the Middle East, leading to a sharp spurt in oil prices.

India is one of the few nations in the region that has not increased the prices of petrol and diesel for domestic consumers.

“Patriotism is not only about the willingness to sacrifice one’s life on the border. In these times, it is about living responsibly and fulfilling our duties to the nation in our daily lives,” PM Modi said in Hyderabad.

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The PM called for collective participation to help the nation face global economic disruptions, supply chain challenges, and rising prices.

Reduce petrol and diesel consumption, use public transport: PM

PM Modi urged the people to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by using metros and public transport wherever available, opting for carpooling and preferring the railways to transport goods.

He also encouraged the use of electric vehicles.

He called for the revival of Covid-era measures, like work from home, online conferences and virtual meetings.

‘Avoid non-essential gold purchases’

PM Modi also appealed to the people to avoid overseas vacations and foreign weddings to save foreign exchange reserves. He also urged citizens to avoid non-essential gold purchases for one year and asked families to reduce edible oil consumption.

PM Modi exhorted the people to prioritise Made-in-India and locally manufactured products, including daily-use items such as shoes, bags, and accessories.

The prime minister asked the farmers to reduce the usage of chemical fertilisers by 50 per cent and adopt solar-powered irrigation pumps instead of diesel pumps in agriculture.

Due to the cascading effect of the oil shock, the prices of several other imports are also steadily rising, depleting the nation’s foreign exchange reserves.