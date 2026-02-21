KH vs RK: Revisiting Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan’s films together: From Apoorva Raagangal to Ninaithale Inikkum

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan appeared in several memorable films, including Apoorva Raagangal, Moondru Mudichu, and Avargal, showcasing their versatility and exceptional on-screen chemistry. After many years, these two veterans are collaborating once again, bringing immense joy to their fans.
Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, two of the legendary icons of the entertainment industry, are set to share the screens on the big screen with their upcoming film, which is tentatively titled KH x RK.
Before the movie goes on floors, take a look at their past masterpieces that showcased their contrasting styles and powerful performances.
Directed by K. Balachander, this film marks the first project of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan together. It is a cult classic drama that explores the narrative around Prasanna (Kamal Haasan), who falls for an older woman, Bhairavi (Srividya). On the other hand, his father (Major Sundarrajan) woos a younger woman, Ranjani (Jayasudha). But the plot unveils that Ranjani is Bhairavi’s daughter. Rajinikanth appears in a memorable cameo during the climax.
The romantic drama features Rajinikanth as Parasath and Kamal Haasan as Balaji, two roommates who fall in love with Selvi (Sridevi) at the same time. However, life takes an ugly turn when Balaji dies, and Selvi is forced to marry Prasath's father.
In another K. Balachander romantic drama, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan share the screen. It follows Anu (Sujatha), a woman entangled between a sadistic and possessive husband, Ramanathan (Rajinikanth), and a caring lover, Johnnie (Kamal Haasan). After divorcing her abusive husband, Anu faces immense challenges.
In Bharathirajaa's directorial debut, the two veterans, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, play the roles of Chappani and Parattayan, respectively. It centres on Mayil (Sridevi), a 16-year-old village girl who dreams of a better life but gets seduced and abandoned by a doctor named Vayathinile (Sathyajith). She then somehow manages to abandon him and gets close to Chappani.
A romantic musical drama stars Kamal Haasan as the lead singer of a band, Chandru, who falls in love with Sona (Jayaprada), his mysterious fan. The story takes a tragic turn when he discovers Sona is terminally ill, leading to a heartbreaking, musical climax. The movie also features Rajinikanth as Deepak, a stylish and fun-loving guitarist in a music troupe.
In a Tamil comedy-musical, Rajinikanth plays the role of Chandran, alongside Thengai Srinivasan as Sriramachandramurthy. The film focuses on Chandran, who lies about his mother's illness to skip work for a football match, only to be caught by his strict, traditionalist boss, Sriramachandramurthy. Kamal Haasan makes a cameo appearance