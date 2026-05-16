/8-week OTT window to anti-piracy team: Kamal Haasan meets CM Vijay, seeks major reforms in Tamil film industry

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan recently met newly sworn-in Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, and took to his social media to share the glimpses of their meeting. He also submitted six major requests aimed at addressing the concerns of the Tamil film industry, as producers, distributors, and theatre owners are currently facing multiple challenges.

Haasan shares glimpses of their meeting

Haasan took to X to share the details of his meeting with CM Vijay, which happened on Saturday. "Today, I met in person with the Honorable Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Brother Vijay @TVKVijayHQ, and conveyed my best wishes," he wrote.

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The veteran actor also congratulated him on assuming office and spoke about the importance of government backing for cinema in Tamil Nadu. "He enthusiastically shared many dreams for the betterment of Tamil Nadu. The humility and affection he displayed during the meeting filled me with pride," the actor further added.

Haasan submits six demands to CM Vijay

"I have submitted to him 6 important demands, emphasizing that the Tamil Nadu government’s support and embrace are essential for the Tamil film industry, which is facing various obstacles. May goodness flourish," he further added.

Hours later, Haasan also revealed his demands on X, sparking a buzz on social media. The documents posted by the actor featured:

Launch of Tamil Nadu Government OTT Platform - I request the Government of

Tamil Nadu to launch a state-owned OTT platform where Tamil audiences can access Tamil cinema, independent films and documentaries, at affordable and subsidized rates.

Tamil Nadu to launch a state-owned OTT platform where Tamil audiences can access Tamil cinema, independent films and documentaries, at affordable and subsidized rates. Abolition of Local Body Entertainment Tax - In view of rising production, distribution, and theatre operating costs, I request the abolition of the Local Body Entertainment Tax levied at 4%. This relief will greatly help the Tamil film industry.

Formation of a Strong Anti-Piracy Team - Piracy destroys the hard work and investment of thousands of artists, technicians, producers. I request the creation of a dedicated anti-piracy enforcement team within the Tamil Nadu Police Cyber Crime Department to protect Tamil cinema with powers to enforce real time takedowns of pirated content.

Permission for 5 Shows per Day 1 - I request the Government to permit theatres across Tamil Nadu to screen 5 shows per day for all films. This will improve theatre revenues and support the recovery of the film exhibition sector.

Mandatory 8-Week OTT Window - To protect theatres, I request the Government to regulate and make an 8-week OTT release window mandatory for all films released in Tamil Nadu, enabling theatre owners and distributors to sustain themselves.

Film Production Incentive Scheme - I request the Government of Tamil Nadu to introduce a production incentive of up to 10% of the budget for Indian films that complete more than 50% of their shooting in Tamil Nadu. This will restore Tamil Nadu as India's leading film production hub while also generating employment and promoting tourism across the state.

Vijay's political journey