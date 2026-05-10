/'This feels personal': Kamal Haasan to Prakash Raj, celebrities react as Vijay becomes Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Actor-turned-politician Vijay officially took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday after a historic win in the latest election. The swearing-in ceremony took place at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, and it saw the presence of several high-profile personalities.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief's rise comes after the 2026 Assembly elections, where TVK became the single largest party by securing 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly.

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Vijay's oath ceremony

The oath-taking event, which happened on Sunday, was attended by celebrities including Trisha Krishnan, Vijay’s parents, filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar, and Shoba Chandrasekhar, producer KL Narayana, lyricist Vivek, and more.

Soon after the ceremony, many public figures took to social media to congratulate the new Chief Minister. Take a look.



Kamal Haasan

Veteran actor and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan shared a heartfelt message on X. He wrote, "May the state of Tamil Nadu shine under the leadership of the president of the Tamil Nadu Victory League, the Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, my brother Thiru. Vijay @TVKVijayHQ. May it reach new heights. I convey my heartfelt congratulations."

PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated him and shared, "Congratulations to Thiru C Joseph Vijay on taking oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. Best wishes for his tenure ahead. The Central Government will keep working with the Tamil Nadu Government to improve the lives of people."

Prakash Raj

Actor Prakash Raj took to social media and wrote, "Congratulations to Chief Minister Vijay. Wishing you the best to succeed in your new responsibility . May the state thrive in your governance too."

Pooja Hegde

And actress Pooja Hegde shared an Instagram Story, saying, "Woahhhh. @actorvijay... or as it should now say Chief Ministre Vijay. Sir."

RJ Balaji

Actor and filmmaker RJ Balaji's note read, "C Joseph Vijay !!! This feels insane ..!!! Congratulations to you and to your cabinet of ministers…!!! Knowing you and your intentions, look forward to your inclusive and progressive government taking our glorious state to the next level !!! Wishing you only the best sir.! Godbless us all !!!"

Shanthanu Bhagyaraj

Meanwhile, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, who worked with Vijay in Master, posted a heartfelt message saying, "C Joseph Vijay Enum Naan This feels personal na @actorvijay Congratulations."

Vivek

Lyricist Vivek, who attended the ceremony, said, "Have been here countless times for My Man's audio launches. This feels completely different."

Sanam Shetty