/Divyenndu confirms Madgaon Express sequel: 'Kunal Kemmu is working on the script'

Divyenndu has sparked a wave of excitement among fans after confirming that the sequel to Madgaon Express is in development. The 2024 comedy film was directed by Kunal Kemmu, and it featured Pratik Gandhi and Avinash Tiwary alongside Divyenndu.
Sequel in the works
During a conversation with Variety India, Divyenndu revealed that the much-talked-about sequel is moving ahead. "Yes, it's on. It's definitely on. Kunal [Kemmu] is working on the script. We are all very, very excited," he said.
Since its release, the film has created a loyal fan base, and Divyenndu credited the overwhelming response to the first film as a key reason behind the sequel. "The kind of response we got for Madgaon was so... I mean, it's got a cultish sort of a following. I'm not gonna use the word 'cult', because it's (the film) too new. It still has to grow and age well. But yeah, people are really excited about that film," he added.
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About Madgaon Express
Backed by Excel Entertainment, the original movie was packed with quirky humour and an unpredictable narrative. The film revolved around three childhood friends who go on a Goa trip to have fun but get spiralled into chaos involving crime and misadventures.
Written and directed by Khemmu, the cast also featured Chhaya Kadam, Nora Fatehi, and Upendra Limaye in key roles. According to reports, the 2024 film earned ₹57.34 crore worldwide, with a domestic net collection of over ₹35 crore.
The plot and other details of the sequel are yet to be revealed.
Divyenndu’s work front
The actor was last seen in Saali Mohabbat alongside Radhika Apte and Anurag Kashyap. He is currently gearing up for Mirzapur: The Movie, scheduled for release on September 6, 2026. He will also appear in the upcoming series Glory, which will premiere on May 1, 2026, on Netflix.