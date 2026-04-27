/Aamir Khan tears up during Ek Din event in Mumbai, Sai Pallavi offers support

Aamir Khan recently got emotional while promoting his new film Ek Din. The film stars Aamir’s son Junaid Khan and marks the debut of Malayali actress Sai Pallavi in Bollywood. Aamir Khan, along with his cousin, filmmaker Mansoor Khan, serves as the producer of the film.

Ahead of the film's release on May 1, the makers hosted a musical evening in Mumbai titled Ek Din ki Mehfil on Sunday, a live performance event celebrating the film.

A video from the event has surfaced online that shows Aamir Khan tearing up as the performances unfolded on stage. Aamir was seated next to his son Junaid Khan and co-star Sai Pallavi.

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The film marks a significant moment for Junaid, who is still early in his career.

At the event, Aamir Khan also praised the Sai Pallavi, calling her "the best actress we have in our country today", while also appreciating his son Junaid Khan in a lighter vein, jokingly adding that "Junaid ne bhi acha khasa kaam kiya hai."

Aamir Khan on opening advance booking for Ek Din 39 days before release

The film Ek Din has been in news also for its unusual release strategy. Advance bookings for the film opened 39 days ahead of its release. Speaking about the decision, Aamir revealed that the idea came from within the team. In a conversation with Just Too Filmy earlier, he said, "The fact is that Ek Din is a very small film, in the sense that it has got actors who are very new. Junaid has barely started his career, and Sai (Pallavi) is doing her first film in Hindi. So I thought this film would need a little more time to get traction. So the earlier we start, the better. It is a story that I believe, and I am quite a mushy audience."