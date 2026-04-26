/After Khalnayak Returns, Sanjay Dutt confirms Vaastav 2; details inside

After Khalnayak Returns, fans will see Sanjay Dutt in the sequel to another classic film. The actor has confirmed that part 2 of Vaastav: The Reality, which was released in 1999, is currently in the works, sending a wave of excitement among fans.

Vaastav confirmed

The announcement about the iconic crime drama came on April 24, when the actor revealed that he will also be producing the sequel. When asked about revisiting some of his most popular films, Dutt responded, "We are working on Vaastav 2. As for Munna Bhai, you’ll have to ask Rajkumar Hirani. Raju, please make Munna Bhai again!"

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About Vaastav

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Vaastav: The Reality starred Dutt as Raghunath “Raghu” Namdev Shivalkar, a character that went on to become one of the most defining portrayals of a gangster in Hindi cinema. Even decades after its release, the film has a fanbase in India. The details about its sequel are yet to be revealed.

Khalnayak Returns

The announcement was made during the promotion of Khalnayak Returns, a sequel to the 1993 blockbuster Khalnayak. Directed by Subhash Ghai, the first look of the film has already been teased by the makers.

During the event, the filmmaker also shared anecdotes about casting Dutt in the original film, which also starred Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff. "When I started working on Khalnayak, the news spread in the industry. Many stars met with me and expressed interest in doing the film," Ghai said. "But I told them, ‘I have an actor in mind already’. I invited Sanju and narrated the story. He told me, ‘Sir, I trust you. We are doing this film.’"

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Reacting to this, Dutt added, "Subhash ji, you never narrated the story. You just told me, ‘Yeh film tujhe karni hai’!"