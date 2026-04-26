/Padma Shri awardee photojournalist Raghu Rai passes away at 83

Raghu Rai, a renowned Indian photojournalist, passed away at the age of 83 on April 26, 2026. The heartbreaking news was confirmed by his family. He took his last breath at a private hospital in New Delhi, and had been fighting cancer along with age-related health issues in the past years.

Son reveals the cause of death

His son, Nitin Rai, who is also a photographer, revealed his father's prolonged illness, saying, "Dad was diagnosed with prostate cancer two years ago, but he was cured. Then it spread to the stomach, that too was cured. Recently, the cancer spread to his brain and then there were age-related issues too," as quoted by PTI.

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Last rites details

Rai's passing marks the end of an era in Indian photojournalism. He has had a career spanning over five decades and was known for documenting major historical moments. The family informed that his last rites will take place at the Lodhi Cremation Ground in New Delhi at 4 pm on Sunday.

About Raghu Rai's legacy

Born in 1942 in Jhang, Punjab (now in Pakistan), Rai entered the world of photography in his early twenties after being introduced to the craft by his elder brother, photographer S. Paul.

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His professional work began in the mid-1960s, and he has worked with several leading magazines and newspapers across the globe, including Time, Life, GEO, Le Figaro, The New York Times, Vogue, GQ, D magazine, Marie Claire, and more, as mentioned on the website of the Raghu Rai Foundation.

It was around 1977 when his work earned international recognition after legendary French photographer Henri Cartier-Bresson nominated him to join Magnum Photos.

Throughout his career, Rai photographed some of the most influential figures of his time, including former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the Dalai Lama, Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, Satyajit Ray, and Mother Teresa.

Additionally, he also documented major events such as the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, which later became the subject of his book Exposure: A Corporate Crime. He published more than 18 books over the years.

Rai's Awards

He was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1972 for his coverage of the Bangladesh War and the refugee crisis. Along with this, Rai's work also earned him the "Photographer of the Year" award in the United States in 1992 for his work published in National Geographic, and in 2009, he received the Officier des Arts et des Lettres by the French government.