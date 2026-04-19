/Luxury, secrecy, and the untold stories: Wedding filmmaker explains what really goes on behind celebrity weddings

Celebrity weddings are no less than festivals in India. From couture outfits and tightly guarded ceremonies, there is a lot of excitement and curiosity surrounding every detail. People don’t just want to see the pictures; they want to know what really happens behind those perfectly clicked moments. How much planning goes into these celebrations? And how do they manage to look so seamless despite their massive scale?

In reality, what is showcased on social media is only a small glimpse of a much larger process, and behind the glamour lies months of planning with emphasis on every minute detail. To understand this hidden world, here are insights from Himanshu Patel, founder of Epic Stories, who leads the team behind some of India’s biggest celebrity weddings, including those of Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok and Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera.

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Every detail matters

As per Patel, long before the festivities begin, teams work to understand what the couple and their families want in their celebrations. "With weddings like the celebration of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya’s, planning becomes extremely important. A lot happens quietly behind the scenes. We spend time understanding the family, the flow of events, and the kind of moments that matter most to them," he told WION.

"There is also an added layer of privacy and discipline when you are working on high-profile weddings. We plan shot flows, team movement and backup systems carefully. At the same time, we always leave space for spontaneity because the most meaningful moments are never planned."

Varun Bangera-Karishma Tanna's wedding Photograph: (Epic Stories)

Non-disclosure agreements at weddings

Privacy is one of the major concerns at celebrity weddings. "Every team member signs a proper NDA and contract before being part of such weddings. Beyond the legal side, we focus a lot on building a sense of responsibility within the team," he revealed. "Over time, we also become mindful of clear boundaries around what can be shared, when it can be shared, and what needs to remain private. When you are working with public figures, respecting that privacy becomes a natural part of the work."

Patel on the evolution of wedding storytelling

According to him, Luxury wedding photography in India has evolved significantly over the years. Patel feels "the biggest shift we’ve seen is towards authenticity with aesthetics. A few years ago, weddings were more about heavily posed, staged visuals. Today, couples still want something beautiful and editorial, but they also want it to feel real." Another big shift is "personalisation." Patel shares that "Every wedding is becoming very unique to the couple, from themes to storytelling styles. Technology is also playing a big role now." He believes "there’s a strong return to roots. People are embracing Indian traditions. So compared to earlier, I would say weddings today are less about showing off and more about expressing who you really are."



When asked about the experience while shooting the wedding of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya's wedding, he said, "It was a very warm and memorable experience for our team. Sometimes weddings can feel very structured because of the scale or the number of events, but this celebration had a very natural energy."

He further added that " the family and friends were fully present in the moment, which makes a big difference for photographers because the emotions become very real and spontaneous."

What lies ahead

As India’s luxury wedding industry continues to grow, Patel feels "we’re entering a very exciting phase for the industry with more focus on premium, experience-driven celebrations and destination weddings becoming bigger every year. And photography is naturally evolving along with that. Going forward, I feel there will be three very strong shifts."

"The first is deep personalisation. Couples don’t want generic wedding albums anymore. They want something that feels like them," he further added. And next is "technology."

Patel believes that the "use of drones, AI-assisted workflows" will increase. "But interestingly, even with all this tech, the demand for real, human emotion is only increasing."



"And the third is global exposure. Indian weddings are no longer just Indian events. They are becoming global experiences. More destination weddings, more international collaborations, and more global attention."