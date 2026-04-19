/Sadhvi Satish Sail wins Femina Miss India World 2026 title in Bhubaneswar; details inside

Sadhvi Satish Sail from Goa has been crowned as Femina Miss India World 2026 at its 61st edition held on April 18. This year, Bhubaneswar hosted the national pageant for the first time, and it featured 30 contestants representing states and Union Territories on stage.

Winners of the 61st Miss India World 2026

Besides Sail, Rajnandini Pawar from Maharashtra emerged as the first runner-up, and Sree Advaita finished as the second runner-up. The event took place at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology campus, and it celebrated Indian identity and craftsmanship.

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The finale had multiple rounds, from introductions to evening wear and the final question segment with personalities like Zeenat Aman, Madhur Bhandarkar, Neha Dhupia, and Terence Lewis, evaluating the participants.

At the coronation ceremony, Sail received the crown from outgoing titleholder Nikita Porwal, and described the victory as "surreal."

Sadhvi Satish Sail expresses gratitude

Speaking about the moment as quoted by ANI, Sail said, "It feels very surreal right now. I am so, so grateful that we had this opportunity. For me, all my friends are winners today. And we just want to make India proud across the world."

Looking back at her journey, Sail stated that it came with its share of highs and challenges. She also credited organisers and mentors for their consistent support.

"There is a long journey ahead. This is just the beginning," she added. Sail pursued a double major in economics and international relations at a university in Canada. The 2026 winner can communicate in seven languages and has been active in modeling and entrepreneurship.