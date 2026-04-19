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Arshad Warsi’s birthday special: Munna Bhai MBBS to Asur- 6 best films and TV series of the actor

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Apr 19, 2026, 09:08 IST | Updated: Apr 19, 2026, 09:08 IST

Arshad Warsi is a prolific Indian actor known for his work in Bollywood films. He has delivered several iconic roles, including Circuit and Adi, and has gained major popularity. The actor is appreciated for his natural comic timing and versatile supporting roles.

Happy Birthday Arshad Warsi!
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(Photograph: AFP)

Happy Birthday Arshad Warsi!

Arshad Warsi turned 58 on April 19. He is best known for his iconic role as Circuit in Munna Bhai MBBS and its sequel, earning widespread praise for his performance alongside Sanjay Dutt. Over the years, he has appeared in both comedy and dramatic films, including Golmaal, Ishqiya, and Jolly LLB, establishing himself as a versatile actor.

Munna Bhai MBBS
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(Photograph: X)

Munna Bhai MBBS

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Rajkumar Hirani’s comedy-drama features Arshad Warsi as Circuit alongside Sanjay Dutt as Munna. The story explores their unbreakable and pure friendship and how it reaches extreme heights when Munna decides to fulfil his father’s dream of becoming a doctor. With a little help from Circuit, he enrols in a medical college, and the chaos begins.

Asur
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Asur

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Warsi plays Dhananjay Rajpoot in this psychological crime thriller series. The story centres on Nikhil, played by Barun Sobti, a forensic expert-turned-teacher who teams up with Warsi’s character to hunt down a serial killer.

Jolly LLB
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(Photograph: X)

Jolly LLB

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The cult classic legal comedy drama highlights the actor as Jolly, a struggling lawyer seeking success. He takes charge of a hit-and-run case and decides to fight for the victims. However, the defendant hires a proficient lawyer, Rajpal (Boman Irani), to go against him.

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited
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(Photograph: X)

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar

Alongside Ajay Devgn, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, and Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi plays Madhav, a street-smart and loyal member of a four-man gang. Together, they make a plan to fool an elderly blind couple to secure a place to live.

Dhamaal
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Dhamaal

Where to watch: ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video

The movie is known for its slapstick humour and meme-worthy scenes. Arshad Warsi portrays Adi opposite Jaaved Jaaferi as Manav. The two always stood by each other and helped whenever situations worsened.

Ishqiya
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Ishqiya

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar

The thriller romance focuses on Khalujan (Naseeruddin Shah) and Babban (Arshad Warsi), two rogues who fall in love with Krishna (Vidya Balan), the widow of their friend. However, Krishna manipulates them into carrying out her bidding for her selfish gain.

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Arshad Warsi’s birthday special: Munna Bhai MBBS to Asur- 6 best films and TV series of the actor
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