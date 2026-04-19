/Arshad Warsi’s birthday special: Munna Bhai MBBS to Asur- 6 best films and TV series of the actor

Arshad Warsi is a prolific Indian actor known for his work in Bollywood films. He has delivered several iconic roles, including Circuit and Adi, and has gained major popularity. The actor is appreciated for his natural comic timing and versatile supporting roles.
Arshad Warsi turned 58 on April 19. He is best known for his iconic role as Circuit in Munna Bhai MBBS and its sequel, earning widespread praise for his performance alongside Sanjay Dutt. Over the years, he has appeared in both comedy and dramatic films, including Golmaal, Ishqiya, and Jolly LLB, establishing himself as a versatile actor.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Rajkumar Hirani’s comedy-drama features Arshad Warsi as Circuit alongside Sanjay Dutt as Munna. The story explores their unbreakable and pure friendship and how it reaches extreme heights when Munna decides to fulfil his father’s dream of becoming a doctor. With a little help from Circuit, he enrols in a medical college, and the chaos begins.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Warsi plays Dhananjay Rajpoot in this psychological crime thriller series. The story centres on Nikhil, played by Barun Sobti, a forensic expert-turned-teacher who teams up with Warsi’s character to hunt down a serial killer.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The cult classic legal comedy drama highlights the actor as Jolly, a struggling lawyer seeking success. He takes charge of a hit-and-run case and decides to fight for the victims. However, the defendant hires a proficient lawyer, Rajpal (Boman Irani), to go against him.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar
Alongside Ajay Devgn, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, and Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi plays Madhav, a street-smart and loyal member of a four-man gang. Together, they make a plan to fool an elderly blind couple to secure a place to live.
Where to watch: ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video
The movie is known for its slapstick humour and meme-worthy scenes. Arshad Warsi portrays Adi opposite Jaaved Jaaferi as Manav. The two always stood by each other and helped whenever situations worsened.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar
The thriller romance focuses on Khalujan (Naseeruddin Shah) and Babban (Arshad Warsi), two rogues who fall in love with Krishna (Vidya Balan), the widow of their friend. However, Krishna manipulates them into carrying out her bidding for her selfish gain.