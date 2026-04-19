/Bhooth Bangla box office collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar's horror comedy sees a growth on its first Saturday

Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar, continues to run successfully at the box office. Directed by Priyadarshan, the horror comedy saw significant growth on Day 2. The film had a strong opening on Friday, and it reunited the iconic duo Priyadarshan-Kumar after more than a decade.

Bhooth Bangla box office collection Day 2

According to Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla collected around ₹19 crore on its second day (Saturday), which is higher than it's higher than its opening numbers. With this, the total net collection in India stands at approximately ₹35 crore in just two days of its release.

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Coming to previous days' numbers, the film earned around ₹3.75 crore through paid previews on April 16 and opened the next day with ₹12.25 crore. As per reports, the figures are expected to go higher on Sunday.

Occupancy

Despite mixed reviews, Bhooth Bangla recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of nearly 34% on Day 2, most of which was contributed by the night shows, crossing the 50% mark. Evening and afternoon screenings also performed well compared to morning shows.

As per reports, the film was screened across more than 11,000 shows nationwide.

The overseas earnings of Bhooth Bangla have reportedly crossed ₹60 crore gross worldwide so far.

About the film

Previously, Priyadarshan and Kumar have delivered classic films such as Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The cast also features Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Asrani, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Mithila Palkar in key roles.