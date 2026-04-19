/Bhooth Bangla box office collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar's horror comedy sees a growth on its first Saturday

Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar, continues to run successfully at the box office. Directed by Priyadarshan, the horror comedy saw significant growth on Day 2. The film had a strong opening on Friday, and it reunited the iconic duo Priyadarshan-Kumar after more than a decade.
Bhooth Bangla box office collection Day 2
According to Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla collected around ₹19 crore on its second day (Saturday), which is higher than it's higher than its opening numbers. With this, the total net collection in India stands at approximately ₹35 crore in just two days of its release.
Also Read: Bhooth Bangla Review: Akshay Kumar, Rajpal Yadav's strong performances lead Priyadarshan's uneven horror-comedy
Coming to previous days' numbers, the film earned around ₹3.75 crore through paid previews on April 16 and opened the next day with ₹12.25 crore. As per reports, the figures are expected to go higher on Sunday.
Occupancy
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Despite mixed reviews, Bhooth Bangla recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of nearly 34% on Day 2, most of which was contributed by the night shows, crossing the 50% mark. Evening and afternoon screenings also performed well compared to morning shows.
Also Read: Bhooth Bangla box office collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan's horror comedy mints THIS much on Friday
As per reports, the film was screened across more than 11,000 shows nationwide.
The overseas earnings of Bhooth Bangla have reportedly crossed ₹60 crore gross worldwide so far.
About the film
Previously, Priyadarshan and Kumar have delivered classic films such as Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The cast also features Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Asrani, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Mithila Palkar in key roles.
Also Read: Bhooth Bangla X review: Netizens call Akshay Kumar the 'king of come comedy', hail actor's reunion with Priyadarshan
The story revolves around Arjun, played by Akshay Kumar, who lives abroad with his father and sister. Their lives take a turn when he learns that his family has inherited a grand ancestral palace in an Indian village, left behind by his grandfather. Arjun plans to organise his sister Meera’s wedding in this palace despite knowing its haunted past.