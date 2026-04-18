/Bhooth Bangla box office collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan's horror comedy mints THIS much on Friday

Bhooth Bangla is Priyadarshan's much-awaited reunion with Akshay Kumar after over a decade and has turned out to give a promising start at the box office. The horror comedy opened with strong numbers on Day 1 and has already become a topic of conversation on social media. Let's take a look at its box-office Day 1 collection.

Bhooth Bangla box office collection Day 1

According to Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla earned around Rs 23.90 crore worldwide gross on its first day, which is a strong debut. The film reportedly collected approximately Rs 12.25 crore (India net), and when added with Rs 3.50 crore collected from paid preview screenings on April 16, the total domestic net collection comes to Rs 15.75 crore.

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Worldwide collections

With India's gross collection of nearly Rs 18.90 crore and an overseas contribution of Rs 5 crore, the total worldwide gross reportedly stands at Rs 23.90 crore, which marks an encouraging overall global performance. Despite beginning with low occupancy in the morning shows, the film saw gradual improvement as the day progressed. Afternoon and evening shows recorded better footfall.

With these numbers, Bhooth Bangla has reportedly removed Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge from the top spot at the box office. It brings an end to the four-week dominance of Aditya Dhar's directorial as it earned around Rs 2.70 crore net on its Day 30. Its overall collections exceed Rs 1,100 crore net in India.

About Bhooth Bangla

Directed by Priyadarshan, the film also features Wamiqa Gabbi, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar, Paresh Rawal, and Tabu in key roles. Released on April 17, it revolves around Arjun who inherits a palace in a village in India and plans his sister's wedding there despite its haunted past.

WION review of the film reads, "Bhooth Bangla is a movie that works in parts but doesn't fully live up to its potential. The first half is funny, nostalgic, and has great performances, but the second half gets heavier, darker, and less fun, which makes the movie less powerful.”