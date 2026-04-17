/Bhooth Bangla X review: Netizens call Akshay Kumar the 'king of come comedy', hail actor's reunion with Priyadarshan

The much-awaited horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan, has finally arrived in theatres. Ahead of its release, the makers held a paid preview on Thursday, April 16. The 2-hour-and-52-minute entertainer quickly prompted reactions from early viewers, who took to social media to express their thoughts. Take a look at how audiences responded on social media to the film.

X review of Bhooth Bangla

Witnessing the iconic collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan in this fun, spooky entertainer, viewers have taken to X to share their reactions. "Bhai sahab, next-level comedy. Our most loving Akki is back with Bang! The great Asrani Sahab is exceptionally funny, Rajpal Yadav & Paresh Rawal is top notch and gives nostalgia to live us once again after making our childhood SPCL. Must must watch," one user wrote.

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While another viewer jotted, “The vintage #AkshayKumar takes charge again with #BhoothBangla. No one, I repeat no one can do comedy like Akshay Sir—elements from the word go.”

"WHAT. WAS. THAT!!!!!!! Banger of an interval point! ABSOLUTELY UNEXPECTED! Saare guesses. Saari predictions. Sab fail!" said another.

Some also shared their whole experience while watching the comedy entertainer. “An entertainer that works for most parts... The #AkshayKumar - #Priyadarshan combo doesn't disappoint – the chills and chuckles are in equal measure,” one X user wrote.

One more user talked about the VFX in the film. He stated, “​Bhoot Bangla is actually quite interesting in terms of the lore of Vadhushur and the backstory shown in the second half. It kept me engaged the entire time. The way Priyadarshan presented Vadhushur through VFX wasn't disappointing either.”

WION's review of Bhooth Bangla

As per WION's Nikita Toppo, Bhooth Bangla is a movie that works in parts but doesn't fully live up to its potential. The first half is funny, nostalgic, and has great performances, but the second half gets heavier, darker, and less fun, which makes the movie less powerful. While it offers moments of laughter, a few jump scares, and may even remind audiences of films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa in terms of style and character dynamics, it feels short of the level of the iconic Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan collaborations.

About Bhooth Bangla