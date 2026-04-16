/Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: List of top star candidates

The 2026 Tamil Nadu elections are witnessing massive campaigning by star celebrities for their respective parties. From Thalapathy Vijay to Gautami and MK Stalin, check the list of star candidates this election season.
The 2026 Tamil Nadu elections are underway, marked by a strong presence of star candidates. From Vijay to MK Stalin, take a look at these prominent celebrities who have transitioned from showbiz to politics.
Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, popularly known as Vijay, is currently making waves in Tamil Nadu politics, contesting for state election on behalf of his party, TVK, which he launched in February 2024. After building a significant reputation in the entertainment industry over several decades, the actor has made his foray into politics while challenging the ruling DMK. He has announced that his party will run independently in the elections.
Known for her acclaimed work in Tamil and Telugu cinema, Khushbu Sundar currently serves as a vice president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The actor‑turned‑politician is representing the party in the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections. Even after entering politics, Sundar has continued her acting career and recently earned praise for her performance in the film Subedaar, opposite Anil Kapoor. She is also active as a film producer.
Leading the current ruling party, the DMK, Chief Minister MK Stalin is also contesting this year’s Tamil Nadu elections. Beyond his political career, Stalin had a brief acting stint. He appeared in films such as Ore Raththam, written by his father, M. Karunanidhi, who was the longest-serving chief minister of Tamil Nadu. Stalin also made appearances in Makkal Aanai Ittal. His son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, is also backing his father while campaigning and contesting in the elections.
Tamil actor Gautami Tadimalla is set to contest the TN Assembly elections on a AIADMK ticket. She began her political career by joining the BJP in 1997 and went on to serve as vice president of the BJP Mahila Morcha. She then resigned from the party and joined AIADMK in 2024. Before finding luck in politics, she gained immense popularity through her acting career, dominating South Indian cinema for decades as a leading actress. She is acclaimed for her roles in films such as Thevar Magan, Iruvar, and Papanasam.
R. Sarathkumar is also active in the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections. This year, he is campaigning for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after merging his party with the BJP. Without stepping away from cinema, the actor-politician continues to maintain a strong presence on the acting front, appearing in several films, including Hit List, Surieyan, Nattamai, Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan, and Nirangal Moondru.