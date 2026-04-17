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  • /New Friday OTT Releases (April 17, 2026): Matka King, Assi, Roommates– Watch these 5 movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more

New Friday OTT Releases (April 17, 2026): Matka King, Assi, Roommates- Watch these 5 movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Apr 17, 2026, 08:30 IST | Updated: Apr 17, 2026, 08:30 IST

This Friday’s OTT releases offer plenty of variety, whether you’re in the mood for crime thrillers or legal dramas. There is something for every genre lover. From Vijay Varma’s Matka King to Taapsee Pannu’s Assi, these digital drops are all set to land on your phone screens.

New Friday OTT Releases (April 17, 2026)
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(Photograph: X)

New Friday OTT Releases (April 17, 2026)

This Friday's OTT releases bring a balanced mix of gripping dramas, romance, and action-packed entertainers. With multiple fresh titles, the lineup has binge-worthy content for the upcoming weekend. Here, take a look.

Matka King
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(Photograph: X)

Matka King

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

This period crime drama features Vijay Varma as Brij Bhatti, a sharp and naive cotton trader who dreams of moving beyond his humble life to gain legitimacy and respect. His desire led him to create a new, accessible gambling game known as Matka.

Assi
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(Photograph: X)

Assi

Where to watch: ZEE5

Anubha Sinha's courtroom drama follows the story of a rape victim, Parima, who is a Delhi schoolteacher. Lawyer Raavi (Taapsee Pannu) takes up the charge to fight for justice against a corrupt and patriarchal system.

Roommates
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(Photograph: X)

Roommates

Where to watch: Netflix

It is a comedy-drama that explores the chaotic yet intense dynamics of college friendships. The film follows a naive college freshman named Devon (Sadie Sandler) who pairs up with a confident and cool girl, Celeste (Chloe East).

Alpha Males Season 5
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Alpha Males Season 5

Where to watch: Netflix

A story of four friends, including Pedro, Luis, Raúl, and Santi. The group of 40-year-olds are struggling to discover the privilege they enjoyed in their prime time, which has disappeared as societal change empowers women.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh
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(Photograph: X)

Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Where to watch: Netflix

Pawan Kalyan's action drama was released on the OTT platforms on April 16. The Telugu film focuses on a fearless police officer named Bhagat Singh who battles against corruption and injustice, particularly targeting a corrupt political figure.

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New Friday OTT Releases (April 17, 2026): Matka King, Assi, Roommates- Watch these 5 movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more
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