/Bhoot Bangla trailer out: Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan reunite for a spooky laughter ride | Watch

Bhoot Bangla trailer has finally been unveiled, and Akshay Kumar is all set to treat fans with a high-energy entertainer. The film marks a special reunion of the actor with filmmaker Priyadarshan after more than a decade. The celebrated duo has given some iconic comedies like Khatta Meetha (2010).

About the trailer

The trailer, released on Monday, takes the viewers on a nostalgic trip packed with chaos, situational humour that defined Priyadarshan, and Kumar's films. The over three-minute clip hints that the actor's character inherits an old bungalow, complete with a haunted forest behind it.

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Despite the eerie reputation, he refuses to give up the property. Amid the chaos, Kumar's character is also determined to get married in the village of Mangalpur, where weddings have long been avoided due to the presence of a sinister force named Vadhusur.

"Welcome to Bhooth Bangla. Yahan na toh log normal hain... Aur upar se Bangla bhi paranormal hai. Enter at your own risk. #BhoothBangla, paid previews begin in theatres 16th April 2026, 9 PM onwards," the caption read.

The makers had already released chart-topping songs and intriguing posters before the trailer dropped, further increasing the excitement.

Fans reactions

As soon as the trailer surfaced, fans flooded social media with reactions. One user said, "Super duper excited for this one. Can't wait for 16th April." Another fan wrote, "Bhooth Bangla. khiladi is back." Praising the trailer, another user commented, "Bhooth Bangla trailer hints at a refreshing horror-comedy with strong entertainment value and solid box office potential." "Pure nostalgia vibes hitting hard! The Bhoot Bangla trailer has me feeling like we’re back in the golden era of Akshay Kumar," wrote another.

About Bhoot Bangla

Alongside Kumar, the cast also features Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, and Mithila Palkar in key roles. Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhoot Bangla is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor.