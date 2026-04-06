/Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Homebound wins Best Film, Dhurandhar dominates - Full winners list inside

Held on April 5 in Mumbai, Chetak Screen Awards 2026 celebrated some of the best films and OTT series which released in 2025. Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar came out as one of the biggest winners, and Ranveer Singh and Yami Gautam shone in the acting categories.

Highlights from the show

Hosted by Alia Bhatt, Sunil Grover, stand-up comedian Zakir Khan, and journalist Saurabh Dwivedi, the ceremony also recognised emerging talents with debut and supporting categories. The evening was dominated by Dhurandhar, which received multiple awards, including Best Director for Aditya Dhar. At the same time, Homebound bagged the Best Film award for its nuanced storytelling.

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Take a look at the full winners list.

Film awards

Best Film: Homebound

Best Director: Aditya Dhar (Dhurandhar)

Best Actor (Male): Ranveer Singh (Dhurandhar)

Best Actor (Female): Yami Gautam (Haq)

Best Supporting Actor (Male): Akshaye Khanna (Dhurandhar)

Best Supporting Actor (Female): Shalini Vatsa (Homebound)

Breakthrough Actor (Male): Ahaan Panday (Saiyaara)

Breakthrough Actor (Female): Aneet Padda (Saiyaara)

Breakthrough Director: Shazia Iqbal (Dhadak 2)

Best Cinematography: Dhurandhar (Vikash Nowlakha)

Best Editing: Dhurandhar (Shivkumar V. Panicker)

Best Production Design: Dhurandhar (Saini S. Johray)

Best Sound Design: Dhurandhar (Bishwadeep Chatterjee)

Best Special Effects (VFX): Dhurandhar

Best Story & Screenplay: Homebound

Best Dialogue: Dhurandhar (Aditya Dhar)

Music awards

Best Song: Saiyaara (Title Track)

Best Lyrics: Gulzar (Gustaakh Ishq)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Faheem Abdullah (Saiyaara)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shreya Ghoshal (Saiyaara)

Best Background Score: Shashwat Sachdev (Dhurandhar)

Best Choreography: Dhurandhar (Shararat)

Best Costume Design: Chhaava and Dhurandhar (joint recognition)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: Dhurandhar

Best Action: Dhurandhar

Special category

Best Film for Gender Sensitivity: Haq

OTT Awards