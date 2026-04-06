/Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's death: Wife Priyanka Sarkar files FIR in Odisha, police initiates investigation

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's death at the age of 43 has shocked many. The Bengali actor passed away on March 29, after drowning during a shoot for the television serial Bhole Baba Paar Karega at Talsari beach near Digha in Odisha. In the latest development, his wife has reportedly filed an FIR in Odisha who has alleged conspiracy in his death.
Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's wife files FIR
Reports suggest that an FIR was lodged at the Talsari Marine Police Station in Odisha following a complaint by the actor's wife, Priyanka Banerjee, who allegedly raised suspicions of a conspiracy behind the incident. Moreover, she has reportedly named five individuals before in her complaint.
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In addition, the FIR was filed in the presence of Bengali film industry figures, including veteran actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, who had accompanied the family to the police station. Prosenjit Chatterjee said, “Rahul's wife and his family came to file an FIR. They were supported. In the presence of lawyer and police, we filed the FIR.”
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Police initiates probe into Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's death
Reportedly, confirming the development, Balasore Additional Superintendent of Police Dibajyoti Das said a case has been registered and an investigation is underway. He stated, "The case has been registered. We are examining all aspects, and further details will be shared as the investigation progresses.
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Rahul Arunoday Banerjee had reportedly travelled to Talsari beach in Odisha for a film shoot a few days prior to the incident, as per initial reports. After the completion of the day's shoot, he reportedly entered shallow seawater, where he is believed to have slipped and been swept away.
The Bengali actor died by drowning on March 29. He was shooting for the serial Bhole Baba Par Karega at the time of the accident. Rahul was a recognised face, gaining fame from his debut film Chirodini Tumi Je Amar (2008). He is survived by his wife, actor Priyanka Sarkar, and their son, Sohoj.