/Rahul Arunoday Banerjee dies at 43: All about the actor's career, family and more

Following the demise of Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, fans have flooded social media with tributes. Take a look at his best work, family, and more.
The Bengali film and television industry is mourning the death of actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, who passed away at the age of 43. The cause of death is said to be accidental drowning at Talsari near Digha on March 29. Since the news began circulating, fans have flooded social media with tributes.
According to reports, the actor was shooting for a Bengali television project titled Bhole Baba Par Karega in the coastal location before his demise. His co-star Diganta Bagchi told PTI that "he went alone to the water but somehow got entangled in something under the water." Though he was pulled out of the water, it was too late. "We rushed him to Digha hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead," Bagchi added.
Banerjee's wife, Priyanka Sarkar, on Sunday took to Instagram to share a statement and requested privacy. "This is a time of immense grief and deep despair for us. In this difficult moment, we sincerely request space and privacy," she wrote. "There is a child, a mother, a family, and loved ones trying to navigate this loss together. We kindly urge our friends and colleagues in the media to respect our boundaries, refrain from intrusion, and allow us the dignity to grieve in peace," it further reads.
The actor is survived by his wife and their son. Banerjee and Sarkar reportedly first met during the shoot of Chirodini Tumi Je Amar in 2008, and their on-screen chemistry soon turned into a real-life relationship. The duo tied the knot in 2010 and welcomed their son Sohoj in 2013. While they reportedly separated in 2017 and filed for divorce a year later, it is said that they reconciled in 2023.
Banerjee began acting in theatre at the age of three and had performed in hundreds of stage shows before shifting to films. He got his breakthrough with Chirodini Tumi Je Amar, directed by Raj Chakraborty, and since then, he has become a popular face in Bengali cinema. Some of his prominent projects include Zulfiqar (2016), Byomkesh Gotro (2018), and Biday Byomkesh (2018). The actor was also seen in TV shows like Hargouri Pice Hotel, Mohonna, and Desher Mati.
Several fans as well as celebrities have paid tributes to the actor on social media. Filmmaker Raj Chakraborty said, "After I received phone calls about his death, I wished it was not true. But later it was confirmed. I am in a state of shock." While actor-director Anjan Dutta grieved the loss, saying he was too shaken to speak more.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed her sorrow by saying, "I am shocked, deeply saddened to hear the news that the distinguished, young, and popular actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee is suddenly no longer among us. I am unable to comprehend what exactly happened. He was one of my favourite actors and a person I truly admired."