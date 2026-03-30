/Rahul Arunoday Banerjee dies at 43: All about the actor's career, family and more

Several fans as well as celebrities have paid tributes to the actor on social media. Filmmaker Raj Chakraborty said, "After I received phone calls about his death, I wished it was not true. But later it was confirmed. I am in a state of shock." While actor-director Anjan Dutta grieved the loss, saying he was too shaken to speak more.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed her sorrow by saying, "I am shocked, deeply saddened to hear the news that the distinguished, young, and popular actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee is suddenly no longer among us. I am unable to comprehend what exactly happened. He was one of my favourite actors and a person I truly admired."