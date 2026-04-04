/Rahul Banerjee death: Artists Forum to file FIR against production house, confirms Prosenjit Chatterjee

Fans and the Bengali film industry are still mourning the demise of actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, who passed away during a shoot in Odisha. Days after the incident, the West Bengal Motion Pictures Artists’ Forum has planned to file an FIR against the production house Magic Moments, as it failed to provide proper explanations so far.

Also Read: Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee dies at 43 in Odisha during shoot

FIR over improper explanation

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According to reports, the decision comes after an emergency meeting held on Friday night at Technicians’ Studio in Tollygunge. It was attended by Prosenjit Chatterjee, Shantilal Mukherjee, Saswata Chatterjee, and more.

As per Forum members, they had written to the production company on April 1 demanding an explanation regarding the circumstances surrounding Banerjee’s death. However, the response was inadequate and left several questions unanswered.

Many questions are unanswered

Addressing the media after the meeting, Prosenjit Chatterjee said, "We had hoped for an answer that would address our concerns. Since that did not happen, we have decided to file an FIR."

He indicated that the complaint is likely to be lodged on Saturday afternoon. "It is impossible to bring back someone who has passed away. We were all in shock. It took a few days to come to terms with the fact that Rahul is no longer with us. Now, we will try our best to find out the real reason behind his death," the Bengali actor added.

While actor Shantilal Mukherjee said, "After consulting lawyers, we decided to file a complaint with the concerned police station, demanding a full and impartial investigation."

How did Rahul Arunoday Banerjee die?

The 42-year-old actor died on March 29 during a shoot for the television series Bhole Baba Paar Karega at Talsari Beach. As per reports, while he entered the water, the tide suddenly rose and took him away. Though the team was able to pull him out, it was too late. As per the investigation, drowning has been said to be the cause of his death.