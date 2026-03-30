/Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee dies at 43 in Odisha during shoot

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, a renowned Bengali actor who has been part of films and TV shows including Love Circus, Shono Mon Boli Tomay, and Asbe Bole, among others, has died at the age of 43 in Odisha while shooting in the Talsari area.

What is the exact cause of death of Rahul Arunoday Banerjee?

Diganti Bagchi, Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's co-actor in the Bengali soap Bhole Baba Par Karega, had gone to the beach for the shooting, as per the report of PTI. Banerjee died after a drowning accident in the sea at Talsari Beach.

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Bagchi said, as per PTI, "After today's shoot, he went alone to the water but somehow got entangled in something under the water. The exact circumstances are not clear." "Suddenly people, including crew members, were shouting that Rahul was drowning, and we pulled him out of the water. We rushed him to Digha hospital, where doctors declared him “brought dead", Digha said. He is survived by his son and his wife, actress Priyanka Sarkar.

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's wife Priyanka Sarkar took to her Instagram handle to share an official statement after Rahul's death. She wrote, "This is a time of immense grief and deep despair for us. In this difficult moment, we sincerely request space and privacy. There is a child, a mother, a family, and loved ones trying to navigate this loss together. We kindly urge our friends and colleagues in the media to respect our boundaries, refrain from intrusion, and allow us the dignity to grieve in peace. Your understanding and support mean more than ever at this time."

Fans took to the comment section to mourn Rahul's demise. One user wrote, "Unbelievable. More power to you, shohoj and his family." Another user wrote, "My heartfelt condolences to you shohoj and your bereaved family. May Rahul soul rest in eternal peace."

About Rahul Arunoday Banerjee

Born in Calcutta in 1983 to a family of theatre artists. Before entering into films and television, Banerjee had been part of several theatre programmes. He got a breakthrough after appearing in a famous show on Zee Bangla titled Khela in the role of Aditya. After that, he got a film offer which gave him widespread recognition.

Rahul has been part of several films, including Rajlokkhi o Shrikanto, Mrittyupothojatri, Bidoy Byomkesh and Jawker Dhan, among others. While the shows he has been part of are Indubala Bhater Hotel, Feludar Goyendagiri, Kaali Season 2 and Paap.