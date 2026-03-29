/Priyanka Chopra's 'random March' photo dump features unseen moments with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra's March was packed with professional commitments, but the global star managed to take out some time to enjoy with her family. The Bluff actor has given fans a sneak peek into her life by sharing a "Random March" photo dump that features some unseen moments with her daughter and husband, Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra's March photo dump

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Taking to her Instagram, the actress posted a series of photos showcasing her special moments with Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, and fans can't stop adoring her family. The opening image wins netizens' hearts as it features an affectionate moment between mother and daughter.

The carousel of photos also includes Chopra relaxing with Nick Jonas at home, as well as the couple enjoying a drive during sunset.

A busy month for Chopra

Additionally, what caught the attention of the fans was a video of the Eiffel Tower from the actor's recent trip to Paris. She also shared glimpses from her travels and work, including a photo of her presenter ID card from the latest Academy Awards.

Other standout photos from the post were cheerful moments with Teyana Taylor and Macaulay Culkin, as well as a selfie with Nick alongside Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal.

Alongside the "Random March.." post, she also shared snippets from her trip to Amritsar on her Instagram stories.

About Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

The couple reportedly first met in 2017 and tied the knot in 2018 in Udaipur in both Christian and Hindu traditions. They welcomed Malti on January 15, 2022, via surrogacy.

Priyanka Chopra's work front

The actress was last seen in The Bluff alongside Karl Urban. Currently, she is gearing up to return to Indian cinema with S. S. Rajamouli's much-awaited film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The music is composed by M.M. Keeravani and is expected to be released in 2027.