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  • /Priyanka Chopra brings high glam at Bvlgari event in Milan with Anne Hathaway, Dua Lipa and other celebrities | In pics

Priyanka Chopra brings high glam at Bvlgari event in Milan with Anne Hathaway, Dua Lipa and other celebrities | In pics

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Mar 24, 2026, 13:59 IST | Updated: Mar 24, 2026, 13:59 IST

Bvlgari event in Milan became a star-studded show when Priyanka Chopra, along with Anne Hathaway, Dua Lipa, Jake Gyllenhaal, Liu Yifei, and Kim Ji-won graced the red carpet. Here are some glimpses from the event.

Star-studded Milan show
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(Photograph: X)

Star-studded Milan show

On March 23, 2026, several celebrities graced the Bvlgari event in Milan as the Italian luxury house unveiled its new high jewellery and watch collection, Eclettica. The star-studded event featured international ambassadors, including Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway, Dua Lipa, Jake Gyllenhaal, Liu Yifei, and Kim Ji-won.

New faces at the event
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(Photograph: X)

New faces at the event

The event, which celebrated bold design, colour, and Roman heritage, witnessed one of the most dazzling red carpet moments. Alongside the established global ambassadors Hathaway, Liu, and Kim, the Bvlgari event was joined by newly announced faces Dua Lipa and Gyllenhaal.

Priyanka Chopra stole the show
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(Photograph: X)

Priyanka Chopra stole the show

Chopra also attended the Milan event weeks after she had already teased the Eclettica collection at the Academy Awards, wearing a Serpenti Illusio high jewellery necklace. Appointed Global Ambassador in 2021, Chopra remains the first Indian to hold the title.

Chopra's look went viral
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(Photograph: X)

Chopra's look went viral

For the latest event, she wore a strapless, structured black couture gown featuring a mermaid silhouette. She styled the look with her statement Bvlgari necklace, complemented by emerald-encrusted rings and matching studs. Her look was completed with a sleek bun and dewy, nude-toned makeup.

Anne Hathaway classic elegance
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(Photograph: X)

Anne Hathaway classic elegance

Alongside Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway's look also became a topic of conversation on social media. Her dress was a V-neck ball gown, the kind that swept the floor, and it had cape sleeves. A messy high ponytail was her only concession to hair. At the same time, Dua Lipa opted for a deep V-neck gown with a thigh-high slit and sheer black stockings.

Liu Yifei and Kim Ji deliver high-fashion drama
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(Photograph: Instagram)

Liu Yifei and Kim Ji deliver high-fashion drama

Liu Yifei was seen in a brown gown featuring a plunging neckline and tassel detailing, styled with braided front locks tied into a neat bun. Kim Ji-won opted for a blue strapless gown with gathered waist detailing and a flared hem, accessorised with a black clutch and soft pink-toned makeup.

Jake Gyllenhaal's classy appearance
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(Photograph: X)

Jake Gyllenhaal's classy appearance

Alongside all these gorgeous divas, Jake Gyllenhaal, the only male ambassador present at the event, also caught the eye of people. The actor kept it classic in a black tuxedo but added a distinctive edge with an eye-shaped diamond-studded brooch and a statement Bvlgari watch.

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