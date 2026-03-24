/Priyanka Chopra brings high glam at Bvlgari event in Milan with Anne Hathaway, Dua Lipa and other celebrities | In pics

Alongside Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway's look also became a topic of conversation on social media. Her dress was a V-neck ball gown, the kind that swept the floor, and it had cape sleeves. A messy high ponytail was her only concession to hair. At the same time, Dua Lipa opted for a deep V-neck gown with a thigh-high slit and sheer black stockings.

