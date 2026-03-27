'3 hours-plus would not be enough': SS Rajamouli may split Varanasi into two parts after Dhurandhar win: Report

It would not be wrong to say that SS Rajamouli is the one director who took a major risk by releasing Baahubali in two parts. While this gamble paid off in Indian cinema and inspired many others to follow the trend, the most recent example is Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar. Now, it has been learned that after the recent success of Ranveer Singh’s film, Rajamouli has decided to split his ambitious upcoming film Varanasi into two parts.

Starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj, the movie is set to release in theatres on Ram Navami in 2027.

Will Varanasi be released in two parts? Here’s what we know:

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Varanasi is Rajamouli’s next big project that the world is eagerly waiting for. As anticipation builds, it has been reported that the director is planning to split the film into two parts.



A source told Bollywood Hungama that due to the movie’s long runtime of more than three hours, the makers are considering releasing it in a two-part format.

3 hours-plus would not be enough for Varanasi. They are looking at extending it into a two-part format. This format has worked wonderfully for Dhurandhar. Rajamouli and his team feel this extended format would afford them the liberty to tell a more expanded story without looking anxiously at the clock,” the source said.

However, there is no official confirmation yet.

What we know about the Varanasi movie:

Starring South Indian superstar Mahesh Babu, Varanasi is reportedly inspired by Indian mythology and will span multiple timelines, from 7200 BCE to the Treta Yuga and will also show Lanka Nagaram. It will also explore the world of Lord Rama as well as the present day.