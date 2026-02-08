/Varanasi: SS Rajamouli shot Ramayana-inspired episode for 60 days; here’s why

SS Rajamouli's most ambitious project, Varanasi, has already created a massive buzz with its announcement and first look. Recently, the filmmaker opened up about one of the vital portions of the pan-India film that has left fans talking. The film features Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra in the lead with Prithviraj Sukumaran in a key role.

SS Rajamouli on Ramayana-inspired sequence

During a conversation with The Wrap, the ace director revealed that a sequence in the final cut is inspired by Ramayana. "Most of my films are inspirations from the epics of Mahabharata and Ramayana, the Indian epics. In this film, I had a chance to literally shoot one episode from Ramayana," he said.

The filmmaker further explained that the extended segment is not a single scene but a multiple-layered sub-episode. "That episode of the film is a combination of multiple sub-sub-episodes. So this entire thing put together is about 25 minutes in the film, one time in the film," the director revealed. "Shooting that set of episodes, each one was like making a film on its own. The emotions that we had to go through that, the audience, the characters had to go through that sequence are different from each episode."

Rajamouli opens up about challenges

Sharing about the challenges, Rajamouli stated, "Some episodes, the creative challenges were different. The technical challenges were different. So for everything, it was like approaching a completely new film, each sub-episode. That was really, really challenging."

Praising his team’s effort, the director revealed, "We had to put all our brains together, all our efforts together, to shoot that sequence. We shot it for 60 days, and it is one of the most satisfying sequences for us."

In another interview with Polygon, the filmmaker also opened up about the on-screen chemistry between Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra in the film. "Even when the canvas is gigantic, it’s these emotions that people will resonate with," he shared.

About Varanasi