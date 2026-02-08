/Aamir Khan on how to give a movie a massive boost, 'Imagine If Dhurandhar released In 15000 screens’



Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar was a film that Hindi cinema had been waiting for a long time. In India, the movie earned Rs 837 crore, according to Sacnilk, and this number could have been doubled or even tripled if it had been released on more screens.

This debate has been triggered by none other than Aamir Khan, who has spoken out about how the movie business needed better theatrical infrastructure, which would have benefited many films, including Dhurnadhar, in its box office success.

Explaining the maths behind it, the superstar shared why India needs more cinema halls when it comes to competing with theatre hubs such as China.

“India’s a huge country; it’s like a continent, it’s massive, and each state has its own language, its own culture, its own films. So, I really feel that in a country like India, we need many more cinema halls, more outlets, so that we can reach a lot more people. If you want to compete with China, for example, they have, I think, one lakh screens," he shared.

Comparing the Indian movie business with China and US, the actor highlighted the vast potential the movie have in Chinese movie market and the huge business when the movie does when released their.

“We are at 9,000 screens. What is the comparison? We are one-tenth their size in outlets. Which is why one big film when in China does huge business; it does two billion US dollars. Just in China, not in the rest of the world. Just in China, big films do that kind of business. The big films over there do business worth billions of dollars. I am talking of US dollars,'' he said.

With the believe that the rise in film theatres will expand the film business. ''So, when we increase our number of screens, you'll see the business expand at the grassroots level. The base of your pyramid will go wide,'' he said.

Explaining his point by giving example of Dhurandhar, the actor said how the collection of the movie would have doubled up if the movie was released in more screens.

“Let's take the example of “Dhurandhar,” which has done around Rs 1,000 crore. Now, imagine if it had been released in not 5,000 screens but in 15,000 screens. Massive! So, this is what I'm trying to say. The real change will come when the number of screens goes up. Because there are so many districts in India right now that don't have a single screen,” says Khan.