/RRR anime in progress? SS Rajamouli hints at anime adaptation, says 'cool continuation of the universe'

Released in 2022, RRR is an action drama film directed by SS Rajamouli. The movie was not just a blockbuster but also a culturally revolutionary saga, garnering massive national and international success. Recently, Rajamouli surprised his fans when he shared that the RRR world is getting bigger and in a few years, the audience might enjoy the “Naatu Naatu” version in an anime adaptation.

SS Rajamouli plans an anime adaptation of RRR

Rajamouli is currently working on his next much-awaited project, Varanasi. Amid all, the director has hinted at planning something big. In a discussion with Polygon, Rajamouli has shared that he is planning to remake his superhit movie in anime.

When asked about RRR's possible anime version, he said, “So I'm waiting for things to get in place; if all goes well, the anime could offer a 'cool continuation' of the RRR universe.”

In 2022, RRR, starring NT Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan, shattered several box office records. Not just India, the movie went on to create waves across the globe. The movie also scripted history with the chart-topping ‘’Naatu Nattu,'' which won an Oscar for Best Original Song.

Rajamouli’s creation in animated versions

SS Rajamouli and Sharad Devarajan created a five-season animated series, Baahubali: The Lost Legends, which was released in 2017 on Amazon Prime Video. It explores the story told in the blockbuster saga, focusing on the characters Amrendra Bahubali, Kattappa, and Sivagami.

How much did RRR make at the box office?

According to Sacnilk, RRR grossed around Rs 1230 crore worldwide, making it one of the most successful Indian films of all time. The film's massive success was driven by its strong performance in India and a historic, record-breaking run in Japan. The film bagged standing ovations at global screenings and went on to make history at the Oscars, where ''Naatu Naatu'' won the Oscar

Adding more to its achievements, RRR also won six awards at the 69th National Film Awards, including Best Popular Film. It also received praise for its music, choreography, and special effects, which wowed the audience.

About RRR

The movie RRR is a fictional Indian period action film featuring Ram Charan, Jr NTR Rama Rao, and Alia Bhatt. The film is set in 1920. Rama Rao Jr and Charan play the roles of revolutionaries like Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, respectively, who together fight against the British empire.