Happy Birthday Jaideep Ahlawat: Jaane Jaan, Ikkis, Paatal Lok- Best movies and TV shows of the actor on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Jaideep Ahlawat has become one of the most popular actors in Indian cinema. With his immense acting versatility and intense screen presence, Ahlawat rose to prominence through his diverse characters, from Hathiram Chaudhary in Paatal Lok to Shahid Khan in Gangs of Wasseypur. His breakout performance in the 2020 Paatal Lok made him a household name. Take a look at the best of his work available on OTT.
Where to watch: Netflix
Netflix's thriller features Ahlawat as Naren Vyas, an introverted, brilliant mathematics teacher living in Kalimpong. The story focuses on Maya (Kareena Kapoor Khan), a single mother who kills her abusive ex-husband, Ajit, while safeguarding her daughter. When the police officer Karan (Vijay Varma) makes her a suspect for the murder, Naren becomes the helping hand to cover up the crime.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Jaideep Ahlawat plays Hathi Ram Chaudhary, a police officer who is tasked with a case of an assassination attempt on a journalist. The case leads him into the dark, dangerous underworld, which is said to be a Paatal Lok. Will he be able to uncover the truth?
Where to watch: Apple TV
Jaideep Ahlawat depicts the role of Khalid Mir, a pivotal RAW agent, who guides and trains Sehmat Syed (Alia Bhatt). Sehmat is an undercover RAW agent who gets married into a Pakistani family by her father to get some valuable piece of information about Pakistan.
Where to watch: In Theatres
The actor plays Mohammad Nisar in the recent biographical war drama, sharing the screen with the late veteran Dharmendra. The film is based on Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal (played by Agastya Nanda), India's youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient, who demonstrates his bravery during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo-Pak War.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Anurag Kashyap's epic crime thriller stars Jaideep Ahlawat as Shahid Khan. It follows Sardar (Manoj Bajapayee), who seeks to avenge his father's murder by a cunning politician, Ramadhir. The movie also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Faizal Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, and many more.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Jaideep Ahlawat portrays Rukma, a ruthless antagonist in the third part of the most acclaimed series, The Family Man. Season 3 follows Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee), an intelligence officer for TASC who must protect his family while also pursuing a personal vendetta against the ruthless antagonist Rukma.