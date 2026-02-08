Happy Birthday Jaideep Ahlawat: Jaane Jaan, Ikkis, Paatal Lok- Best movies and TV shows of the actor on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Jaideep Ahlawat has become one of the most popular actors in Indian cinema. With his immense acting versatility and intense screen presence, Ahlawat rose to prominence through his diverse characters, from Hathiram Chaudhary in Paatal Lok to Shahid Khan in Gangs of Wasseypur. His breakout performance in the 2020 Paatal Lok made him a household name. Take a look at the best of his work available on OTT.