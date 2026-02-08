/O’ Romeo gets green signal! Mumbai court rejects stay plea on Vishal Bhardwaj's action thriller

O'Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor, is an upcoming Hindi action-thriller directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and will be released in theatres on 13 February 2026. In late January, the film got into legal trouble when Sanober Shaikh, daughter of mobster Hussain Ustara, filed a petition to stop the release, claiming that the film negatively showcased her father’s life and defamed his legacy without consent.

In a major win, the Mumbai civil court has dismissed the plea seeking a stay on the release of the movie.

Vishal Bhardwaj's movie faced legal trouble

Bhardwaj's directorial faced a significant legal battle shortly after its teaser was aired on social media platforms. Taking action against the makers, Sanober Shaikh, the daughter of the don, filed a petition against the makers, saying that the makers didn't take any consent.

As a result, Sanobar demanded Rs 2 crore in damages and a permanent injunction to stop the release of the movie on all the platforms.

The court clears O' Romeo

On Friday (7 Feb), a Mumbai court refused to stay the release of the film. According to the reports, the court recognised the movie as a work of fiction, and it was successfully argued that putting a stay on the movie at the last minute would cause irreparable financial damage.

After making headlines for several days, the movie has finally been cleared by the court and will be released in the theatres on February 13th.

About O' Romeo

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, O’ Romeo is one of the most anticipated releases of 2026. It features Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, and many more. The film is a gritty action-thriller based on S Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.