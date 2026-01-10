/O'Romeo teaser out! Shahid Kapoor-Vishal Bhardwaj collaboration promises a a tale of revenge romance

Google Preferred
Published: Jan 10, 2026, 13:44 IST | Updated: Jan 10, 2026, 14:05 IST
Makers have dropped the teaser of O' Romeo featuring Shahid Kapoor, Vikrant Massey, Farida Jalal and Nana Patekar, among others. Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, it is scheduled to release in February. Read to know more. 

Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri are all set to be seen together for the first time in Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming project O'Romeo. After releasing the first look yesterday, the makers have now unveiled the teaser of the film, much to the excitement of fans. With a star-studded cast, the sneak peek has showcased the whirling emotions of pain and love.

Sneak Peek into the world of O'Romeo featuring Shahid Kapoor

The teaser begins with the scene in which Shahid Kapoor goes all out with blazing guns and sports a look with a bare chest filled with tattoos and funky jewellery, along with a cowboy hat. Apart from Shahid Kapoor, the upcoming gritty drama also showcased Nana Patekar, Disha Patani, Vikrant Massey, Farida Jalal, Tamannaah Bhatia and Avinash Tiwary.

'Excited netizens flooded the comment section, and one user wrote, "Shahid Kapoor acting, Vishal Bhardwaj direction, Arijit Sir soulful voice." Another user wrote, "Shahid Kapoor's next blockbuster loading." “The aura of Shahid Kapoor continues,” wrote the third user.

All about O'Romeo

Set during post-independence Mumbai's transformation, the underworld emerges, unveiling a bygone criminal landscape that threads through the shadowy streets of India's vibrant metropolis. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, executively produced by Anup Poddar and Prashant Sharma and executively produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

O'Romeo is scheduled to release in cinemas during Valentine's week, February 13.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Deva, helmed by Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur under Roy Kapur Films. In the action-thriller, Shahid Kapoor played the role of ACP Dev Ambre. The film also starred Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati, Pravesh Rana, Kubbra Sait, and Girish Kulkarni, among others.

Triptii Dimri has a line of projects that includes a sequel to Ranbir Kapoor's starrer Animal titled Animal Park and a pan-India film Spirit, which will star Prabhas. Interestingly, both projects are helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. She was recently seen in Dhadak 2, starring alongside Siddhanth Chaturvedi. Produced by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, and Cloud 9 Pictures, the film garnered positive reviews but failed to mint numbers at the box office. The film also starred Zakir Hussain, Deeksha Joshi, Vipin Sharma, Saad Bilgrami, Harish Khanna, and Saurabh Sachdeva, among others.

