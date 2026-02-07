/Rang De Basanti turns 20! Aamir Khan, Soha Ali Khan, and others attend screening in Mumbai

Rang De Basanti, a political action film directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, marks 20 years since its release. Aamir Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Sharman Joshi, and other cast members reunited for a special screening in Mumbai, celebrating the nostalgic and emotional moment for the fans. All came together to honour the legacy of the much-loved movie in custom-made hoodies.

Rang De Basanti turns 20!

One of the critically acclaimed films, Rang De Basanti, is a Bollywood cult classic that focuses on a group of young and bright college students in Delhi who, while filming a documentary on Indian freedom fighters, become politically awakened and decide to take a stand against corruption in modern India. Over the years, Mehra's project has continued to inspire younger generations to actively contribute to the country's progress.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary, a special reunion screening was held. The cast members, including Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, Atul Kulkarni, and Soha Ali Khan, along with director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, made a striking appearance, wearing a custom hoodie inscribed with “Rang De Basanti” on it. The event featured a nostalgic gathering to honour the film's lasting impact on Indian cinema and its message of youth activism.

Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram to share glimpses of the celebration, expressing her joy as she reunited with her co-stars. She wrote, “20 years later - we showed up! A few were missed but the spirit was still.”

Soha Ali Khan shares then-and-now pictures

While sharing a grid of photos showing the cast, including Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, Siddharth, Kunal Kapoor, and Atul Kulkarni, for a special screening and a 20-year celebration in Mumbai. Soha Ali Khan shared some nostalgic images comparing their looks from the 2006 film to the 2026 celebration, showcasing the evolution of their friendships and careers over two decades.

Aamir Khan's professional portfolio

Aamir Khan was last seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, released in June 2025. Marking his return to acting after a break, the film features him as a basketball coach named Gulshan. In addition to acting, the actor is now focusing on his own production company.