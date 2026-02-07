/Saiyaara re-release: Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda's hit romantic drama returns for Valentine’s week

Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, has been re-released in theatres on the first day of Valentine's week, marking the beginning of this special week. From Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda's breakout performance to the emotional romantic story, the film is worth seeing again.

Saiyaara re-release

As a special Valentine's treat, Saiyaara has been brought back to the theatres. So moviebuffs, who missed the movie on the big screen earlier, can watch it now.

Though there is no official announcement by the makers of Saiyaara regarding the re-release, the movie tickets are now available on BookMyShow for the audience across the nation. As per several reports, the love saga will be shown on the big screens in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Pune from February 7th to February 14th.

Is the movie available on OTT?

After a successful 50-day theatrical run, Suri's epic romantic musical made it to the digital platform on 12th Sep. Starring the debutants Ahaan and Aneet, the movie is streaming online on Netflix.

About Saiyaara

Released in July last year, the movie revolves around Krish (Ahaan), a struggling musician, and Vaani(Aneet), a writer, who fall in love while doing a music project together. However, their life takes a dramatic turn when Vaani gets diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's. As she begins to lose her short-term memory, she struggles to remember her relationship with Krish, which leads their relationship into intense emotional turmoil.