/Talwiinder addresses viral face reveal video, says 'My world turned upside down'

Despite receiving widespread attention for his hit songs, singer Talwinder took the headlines after a video of him went viral, revealing his face on social media. The artist, known for his mysterious skull-painted mask appearance, has recently revealed how he struggled after a video went viral overnight, shattering his long-standing signature style

Talwinder expressed disheartenment at the viral video

On January 13, a video of Punjabi singer Talwinder's face without his signature mask went viral when he attended Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's wedding reception in Mumbai. The clip that revealed the singer's face caused significant buzz on social media. Apart from his face, romance rumours also began after he was spotted with Bollywood actress Disha Patani.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In the recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Talwinder expressed his disappointment, saying, "I woke up to the video and saw my face everywhere. I was not in the right state of mind when I saw it. I felt like my face was snatched away from me. My world turned upside down."

Highlighting how people used the video for their own benefit, even without giving a thought to how it would have affected it, he said further, “On top of that, you see people making content on it just to get some views. That shows their true colours as well. Just for some views and likes, you are really going to use this content to get another piece out of it. Even the person who gave the video to the media-why? For Rs 5,000, Rs 10,000, Rs 50,000?”

Talwinder and Disha Patani's rumoured relationship

According to rumours, Bollywood actress Disha Patani and Punjabi singer Talwiinder are dating after being seen holding hands at a wedding and influencer events. Breaking the silence on the rumours, Talwiinder said that they are still getting to know each other.

He said, "We just got to know each other just before the wedding, and all of this attention caught us off guard. We don't want to give in to the pressure or the rumours. We are still discovering ourselves, still figuring out ourselves. I would just like to leave it at that because if they're going to try to spread rumours, I am going to let the rumours be rumours."

Talwinder's professional portfolio