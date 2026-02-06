/Ghooskhor Pandat controversy: Yogi Adityanath's govt files FIR against Manoj Bajpayee's film

Manoj Bajpayee's next film, Ghooskhor Pandat, was announced at an event in Mumbai on Feb 3, 2026. While the first look has been applauded, the title has gotten the makers into trouble. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed an FIR against the film and its makers over its title, alleging that the film Ghooskhor Pandat attempts to disrupt social harmony and hurt religious/caste sentiments. Here's what we know.

Yogi Adityanath's govt files FIR

Netflix announced over 26 new titles for 2026 on Tuesday. The list also included Ghooskhor Pandat. The film's title has been termed defamatory by many on social media.

The UP government has also filed an FIR against the film.

According to a police statement, the case was filed in response to widespread objections to the series' trailer, which recently went viral on social media. The FIR has been filed in Lucknow against the OTT platform and makers of the film for insulting caste identity and threatening social harmony.

Executing under the Chief Minister's order, Hazratganj Police lodged an FIR against the film for its broadcast on OTT and social media platforms. Police officials claimed that the complaint was for defaming the Brahmin community.

Neeraj Pandey acknowledges 'causing hurt'

Neeraj Pandey, the thriller's producer, took to Instagram to apologise for offending a specific caste with the title. While taking down the teaser, Pandey wrote, "Our film is a fictional cop drama, and the term 'Pandat' is simply a colloquial name for a fictional character. The story focuses on an individual’s actions and choices and does not comment on or represent any caste, religion, or community. As a filmmaker, I approach my work with a deep sense of responsibility - to tell stories that are thoughtful and respectful."

He also added, “This film, like my earlier work, has been created with sincere intent and solely to entertain audiences. We understand that the title of the film has caused hurt to some viewers, and we genuinely acknowledge those feelings. In light of these concerns, we have decided to take down all promotional materials for the time being, as we believe the film should be experienced in its entirety and understood in the context of the story we intended to tell, rather than judged on partial glimpses. I look forward to sharing the film with audiences soon.”

About Ghooskhor Pandat

Manoj Bajpayee stars in Ghooskhor Pandat as Ajay Dikshit, a corrupt Delhi police officer who is known for being corrupt and immoral. While desiring to make a large sum of money, his plans are thwarted as he gets involved in a high-stakes investigation involving an injured young woman found on the street, drawing him into a larger conspiracy.