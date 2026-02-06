/Ghooskhor Pandat controversy: Director Neeraj Pandey issues statement, Netflix removes promotional content from social media

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey has issued a clarification amid the ongoing controversy around the title of his upcoming film Ghooskhor Pandat. The film features Manoj Bajpayee in the lead and was announced earlier this week. The title of the film did not go down well with certain people on social media, and many found it defamatory.

Addressing the controversy for the first time, Pandey wrote a long note on social media and explained that the term ‘Pandat’ is used as a colloquial name for a fictional character and it does not represent any caste, religion or community.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, February 6, 2026, Pandey shared a post featuring an image with a note that read, "Our film is a fictional cop drama, and the term 'Pandat' is used simply as a colloquial name for a fictional character. The story focuses on an individual’s actions and choices and does not comment on or represent any caste, religion, or community. As a filmmaker, I approach my work with a deep sense of responsibility - to tell stories that are thoughtful and respectful. This film, like my earlier work, has been created with sincere intent and solely to entertain audiences (sic)."

He also added, "We understand that the title of the film has caused hurt to some viewers, and we genuinely acknowledge those feelings. In light of these concerns, we have decided to take down all promotional materials for the time being, as we believe the film should be experienced in its entirety and understood in the context of the story we intended to tell, rather than judged on partial glimpses. We look forward to sharing the film with audiences soon (sic)."

The release date of the film has not been announced yet. Meanwhile, Netflix, the OTT platform on which the film is scheduled to stream, has removed the film’s teaser from all its social media handles.

Earlier this week, an FIR was filed in the state capital Lucknow against the director and team of Netflix's Ghooskhor Pandat. The FIR was registered at Hazratganj Police Station on charges of attempting to disrupt social harmony and hurting religious and caste sentiments. Inspector Vikram Singh of Hazratganj stated that the FIR was lodged after taking note of social media content that could potentially offend caste sentiments and disrupt communal peace.

Netflix has also been issued a legal notice against the film. According to a report by ANI, a writ petition has been filed before the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the release and streaming of the upcoming Netflix film Ghooskhor Pandat. Reportedly, the petitioner has alleged that the title and the content are defamatory and communally offensive.