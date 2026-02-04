/Do Deewane Seher Mein trailer out: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Mrunal Thakur explore an imperfect, relatable love story

Makers have unveiled the trailer of the upcoming romantic drama Do Deewane Seher Mein starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur. Presented by Zee Studios and Bhansali Productions, it brings a love story that's grounded in emotional truth. This film is the first on-screen collaboration of the duo, and audiences are looking forward to a realistic, authentic depiction of love.

About the trailer

The trailer is around two minutes, and was posted with a caption that read, "Perfect love is overrated, but real love isn’t." It highlights a modern relationship that isn't perfect but accepts weaknesses and vulnerability. The clip begins with the introduction of two imperfect individuals who slowly learn to understand one another. As the story goes ahead, their bond unfolds through quiet moments, unresolved conversations, and choices that stay for long after they are made.

One of the light-hearted scenes that sticks with the fans is when Thakur's character says, "I don’t know how to cook," and Siddhant’s character replies, "I do. Thai. Chinese. Italian, you name it."

Another moment that hints that the duo are contrasting personalities shows a conversation about rain, where Thakur gets irritated because of wet clothes, while Chaturvedi romanticises it with ginger tea and Rimjhim Gire Saawan.

Fans' reactions

Fans appear to love Siddhant and Mrunal’s chemistry and the film’s soulful music. Viewers have appreciated the trailer for offering an authentic take on love and relationships instead of a fairy-tale romance. "This movie looks its close to real life.. story seems simple sweet no drama," one comment read. Another fan said, "Not every romance needs trauma and tears this one feels light and sweet." Lauding the duo's chemistry, another user wrote, “This feels like a comfort-watch kind of love story Siddhant and mrunal's chemistry already looks outstanding.”

About Do Deewane Seher Mein

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film explores a love story that begins with an arranged marriage setup and slowly evolves into understanding and acceptance. It is written by Kaushal Shah and features Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, Ayesha Raza, Viraj Gehlani, Sandeepa Dhar, Deepraj Rana, Mona Ambegaokar, Achint Kaur, Naveen Kaushik, and Master Inesh Kotian alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur.