/AI or real cameo? Viral photos show Salman Khan on the sets of Dhurandhar 2; fans think he plays THIS role in the film

Is Salman Khan playing the crucial character in Dhurandhar 2? Ever since Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar released in December 2025, there has been a lot of buzz around the mysterious character of Bade Sahab. While the character is mentioned in the film, the face is not shown. A day after the teaser of Dhurandhar: The Revenge was released online, a few photos from the film's set seem to have been leaked on social media. The now viral photos show Salman Khan on set, which have sparked speculations about the actor playing Bade Sahab in the film.

Is Salman Khan playing Bade Sahab in Dhurandhar 2?

There has been a lot of speculation around who would play the mysterious Bade Sahab in Dhurandhar 2. The viral photos show Salman dressed in a suit, taling to supposed other cast members in what appears to be the sets of Dhurandhar 2.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What's the truth?

While the images instantly got fans excited, they soon realised that they were AI-generated. The images were shared on a handle called ‘devaimation’ which creates AI images on trending topics.

User on Instagram were quick to point out that the images were actually fake. “ AI hai (It's AI)," wrote one user while another referred to his character in Bodyguard and wrote, “Bodyguard Lovely Singh reporting for duty.”

AI, or not, the photos surely raised fans' expectations, with many praising the artist for his creation.

Yami Gautam in Dhurandhar 2?

Reportedly, Yami Gautam and Vicky Kaushal are set to appear in the high-octane action drama, reprising their fearless, bold roles from the critically acclaimed film URI, which has been linked to the first part of Dhurandhar.

If the casting speculation turns out to be true, the second part of Aditya Dhar's epic action film could become one of the biggest multi-starrers in recent times.

About the teaser

The teaser for Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge was released online on February 3, 2026, featuring Ranveer Singh in an intense avatar. The teaser showcases a bloody and rain-soaked vengeful Hamza/Jaskirat Singh, who is making his entry as a new Lyari don after the demise of Rehman Dakait, played by Akshaye Khanna. The teaser ends with a powerful dialogue, “Yeh naya Hindustan hai, yeh ghar mein ghusega bhi aur marega bhi” (This is a new India; it will enter your home and eventually kill you/them).