As the World Cup reaches its halfway stage, security officials have detected more than 1,000 drones operating near stadiums, with authorities neutralising over 300 of them, according to White House World Cup czar Andrew Giuliani. Speaking on Monday at the FBI-organised International Police Cooperation Center (IPCC) near Washington, Giuliani highlighted the scale of drone-related security activity surrounding the tournament.

As of Sunday night, "there have been 1,139 drone detections so far at World Cup, World Cup related sites with over 300 mitigations at this point," Andrew Giuliani said. The drones were neutralised without force, Giuliani said, without explaining how. The Federal Bureau of Investigation has also seized over 500 of those drones, to process as evidence in FBI investigations, said Doug Olson, the FBI's special agent responsible for coordination around the 2026 World Cup.

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Counter-drone operations have become a central component of the United States' security strategy for the expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup, which is being co-hosted with Canada and Mexico. The US has invested several hundred million dollars in drone detection and mitigation capabilities to protect tournament venues and related events.

Authorities have expanded the powers of local law enforcement agencies to jam and intercept unauthorised drones. In addition, dozens of police officers from the 11 US host cities have undergone specialised counter-drone training at an FBI training center.

Earlier in June, the FBI announced it had foiled a planned attack targeting the mixed martial arts fight night held at the White House on President Donald Trump's 80th birthday.